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The Brief Deputies in Placer County, California arrested a 45-year-old woman in the death of her 73-year-old father, along with the woman's 75-year-old mother on an accessory charge. A dog walker found the victim's severed head in a trash bag in September 2022, but the man had never been reported missing. Deputies say the women told relatives the man had become reclusive and would disappear for days at a time while they continued collecting his Social Security and state pension payments.



Deputies in California have arrested two women, a mother and daughter, in connection with the 2022 murder of a man whose severed head was found in a trash bag.

What we know:

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mary Fitzmaurice, 45, on a murder charge and her mother, 75-year-old Georgia "Gwinn" Fitzmaurice, on a charge of accessory. Investigators said they were able to identify the victim as Paul Wesley Fitzmaurice Jr., who was 73 at the time he died.

In four years, the man had never been reported missing, Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Timeline:

Deputies said a dog walker found a trash bag containing a human head on Sept. 28, 2022, in the Todd Valley area of Foresthill, about 55 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The discovery came as the Mosquito wildfire was burning in the area nearby.

The remains could not be positively identified because of the state of decomposition.

Authorities conducted an autopsy and forensic experts were able to develop a preliminary age and race profile and created an artist’s rendering of the victim.

But investigators compared the sketch to missing persons cases and did not find a match.

The victim’s DNA was entered into the CODIS system that likewise failed to find a match.

In January 2024, detectives sent the DNA for genetic genealogy testing, which helped identify possible distance relatives of the victim.

Deputies and FBI agents began tracing the victim’s family members and they were able to identify the victim as Fitzmaurice.

Investigators learned that he had never been reported missing and was last known to be living in the Citrus Heights community with his wife, Georgia Fitzmaurice and their adult daughter, Mary Fitzmaurice.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said their investigation revealed that the man’s daughter was responsible for his death and that the mother and daughter team "conspired to dispose of his remains."

Woo said the mother and daughter continued receiving his Social Security benefits and California public pension. The women "kept up the facade to family and friends that Paul was still alive," Woo said.

They would tell some of his estranged relatives that "he was being a recluse, and he would disappear for days at a time," and that he "would come back to the house every week or so and stay for a couple of days," Woo said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details about a possible motive in the killing. It is not clear where the rest of the victim’s remains are. Woo said during the news conference that a search of the family’s home did not uncover any further remains.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Placer County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX News reporting. This story was reported from Orlando.



