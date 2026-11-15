Powerball ticket worth $90,000 sold in California

The Brief A Powerball ticket worth about $90,000 was sold in California over the weekend. The following were the winning numbers in the Nov. 14 drawing: 9, 44, 49, 51, 68. PB: 4.



A Powerball lottery ticket worth about $90,000 was sold in California over the weekend.

What we know:

According to the California Lottery's website on Saturday night, the $90,652 ticket was sold within the state. This comes as a drawing for then-jackpot of $63 million was held on Saturday, Nov. 14, which apparent no one got all six numbers:

9, 44, 49, 51, 68. PB: 4.

The drawing for the upcoming $76 million jackpot will be held on Monday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. PT.

What we don't know:

As of Sunday, Nov. 15, officials have neither named the $90,000 winner nor the name of the store that sold the ticket.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 76 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?

This story was reported from Los Angeles.