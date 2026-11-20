The Brief A Los Angeles jury found Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty Friday of arson and destruction of property by means of fire in his retrial for sparking the Palisades Fire. Jurors reached the unanimous verdict after two days of deliberations, following a mistrial in June. His sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.



A Los Angeles jury found Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty Friday of arson and destruction of property by means of fire in his retrial for sparking the devastating Palisades Fire.

Verdict reached on Friday on retrial

What we know:

In his federal retrial, Rinderknecht faced one count of destruction of property by means of fire and one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jurors had the option to find him guilty on one and not the other. However, after two days of deliberations, they came back guilty on both charges in what was a unanimous decision.

FOX 11’s Christina Gonzalez was inside the courtroom for both trials and said in retrial, the prosecution focused less on Rinderknecht’s emotions and instead, presented evidence that placed him nearby the scene when the Lachman Fire began.

While Rinderknecht called 911 multiple times to report the fire, prosecutors argued he did that to make himself look good and the move ultimately worked against him.

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors allege Rinderknecht set a small fire, dubbed the Lachman Fire, on New Year’s Day 2025 that smoldered underground and reignited six days later to become the deadly Palisades Fire as ferocious Santa Ana winds swept through Southern California.

The historic firestorm killed 12 people, destroyed thousands of structures and consumed more than 23,000 acres.

Authorities said a short time after the massive fire ignited, Rinderknecht relocated to Florida. He was later tracked down by federal investigators in Melbourne, Florida, where he was arrested and extradited back to California to stand trial.

His first trial ended in a mistrial after a jury deadlocked in June.

The other side:

The defense argued fireworks may have started the original fire instead, saying there wasn’t enough evidence for a conviction.

Rinderknecht's father has also been vocal about how he believes his son has been used as a scapegoat due to the highly emotional nature of the trial.

What's next:

His sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: