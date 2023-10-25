Expand / Collapse search

Apparent California freeway robbery caught on camera

Updated October 26, 2023 11:24AM
Jefferson Park
Thieves rob driver after freeway crash

A driver captured a brazen robbery on the 10 Freeway. According to the person who took the video, the thieves and the victim were involved in a crash before the robbery.

LOS ANGELES - It's a shocking scene that almost resembles a Hollywood action film – a man helplessly with his hands up as multiple people in masks and hooded sweatshirts run back and forth between his car and the getaway car in what appears to be a brazen freeway robbery in Los Angeles.

A witness, @icellphonezz, shared the video on social media which showed the apparent victim with his hands up near the Crenshaw Boulevard exit on the 10 Freeway in the Jefferson Park area. The group of suspects left in a white sedan with the man – presumably the victim – stuck on the side of the road with a completely beat-up black sedan with the driver's side rear window smashed and an airbag still out.

It is unknown what the suspects ran off with from the scene. FOX 11 is making calls with local authorities, including the California Highway Patrol, but were not able to get details on the incident recorded by @icellphonezz.

Man robbed on 10 Fwy in LA after crash

A man was seen getting his stuff stolen from his car in a cell phone video after he was involved in a crash on the 10 Freeway in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Video credit: @icellphonezz.

It is unknown how the driver crashed the black sedan, and it is also not known if the driver was targeted by the group who ran off in the white sedan prior to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News as we will have the latest in the 10 p.m. newscast.