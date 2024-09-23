Earthquake rattles Lennox area in LA County

article

A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the Lennox area in Los Angeles County on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Data from the USGS indicated that the quake registered around 4:48 a.m., less than a mile from Lennox, with a depth of about eight miles.

Reports from the USGS showed that the quake was felt as far east as Glendale and as far south as Compton.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

