Preliminary 3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Malibu

A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Data from the USGS indicated that the quake registered around 1:15 p.m., about three miles northeast of Malibu, with a depth of about six miles.

Reports from the USGS showed that the quake was felt as far east as Glendale and as far south as Compton.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Saturday's quake was at least the fourth near Malibu in the last week. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu on Sept. 12, with another on Sept. 13 and Sept. 16.

Sept. 12's quake struck during a live broadcast of Good Day LA.

