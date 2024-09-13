Earthquake strikes in Malibu for 2nd consecutive day

article

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake struck in the Malibu area on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Data from USGS indicates the temblor occurred at 4:56 a.m. about 4 miles north of Malibu with a depth of about 6.5 miles.

The quake was felt mostly in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. However, there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Friday’s quake, notably on Friday the 13th, occurred the morning after amagnitude 4.7 quake centered in Malibu and was felt from Kern County to San Diego.

