Expand / Collapse search

Earthquake strikes in Malibu for 2nd consecutive day

By
Published  September 13, 2024 6:43am PDT
Earthquakes
FOX 11
article

An earthquake struck in the Malibu area on the morning of Friday, Sept. 13. (USGS)

MALIBU, Calif. - A magnitude-3.4 earthquake struck in the Malibu area on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Data from USGS indicates the temblor occurred at 4:56 a.m. about 4 miles north of Malibu with a depth of about 6.5 miles. 

The quake was felt mostly in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. However, there were no reports of injuries or damage.

RELATED: Are you prepared for an earthquake?

Friday’s quake, notably on Friday the 13th, occurred the morning after amagnitude 4.7 quake centered in Malibu and was felt from Kern County to San Diego. 

RELATED: Surviving the earthquake: Prepare, Survive, Recover
 

SoCal reacts to 4.7 magnitude earthquake

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook California, with the epicenter near Malibu. Residents said this quake was stronger than others they experienced.

SUGGESTED: 


 


 


 