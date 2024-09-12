Earthquake strikes during live taping of Good Day LA

The Good Day LA cameras were rolling when an earthquake struck Southern California on Thursday.

"We have an earthquake right now," anchors Amanda Salas, Melvin Robert and Jenn Lahmers said during the jolt, followed by Robert saying "whoa" as the studio in West Los Angeles continued to shake.

Lahmers was seen taking it all in as she watched the lights and other objects in the studio rattle.

"It started off a little small and then it went ‘boom,’" Lamers explained.

"Well, that was jarring," Lahmers said when the shaking concluded.

Good Day LA's Amanda Salas, Melvin Robert, and Jenn Lahmers react to an earthquake that struck on Thursday, Sept. 12.

"Who needs an alarm clock this morning?" FOX 11 anchor Elex Michaelson joked on social media as one of the many residents who were awakened by the jolt.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the 4.7-magnitude earthquake, initially reported as a 5.1, struck just before 7:30 a.m., with an epicenter located about 3.5 northwest of Malibu.

Just two minutes later, the USGS reported a 2.8-magnitude aftershock.

The morning quake was felt across Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as far north as Bakersfield, and even in parts of San Diego.