Earthquake centered in Malibu rattles Southern California, followed by aftershock

A preliminary magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Southern California Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck around 7:28 a.m. and was centered about 3.5 miles northwest of Malibu. It was about 6.5 miles deep.

Preliminary data suggested that the earthquake was magnitude 5.1, but it was later revised to 4.7 magnitude.

A 2.7-magnitude aftershock was reported about two minutes later, the USGS said.

Many reported receiving an emergency alert warning of the quake and urging people to drop and take cover.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

There was no tsunami warning following the earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.

The earthquake was felt widespread across the region, including in Burbank, Santa Clarita, Long Beach, Anaheim, Camarillo, and Ventura.

Seismologist and chief scientist Dr. Lucy Jones said the quake had a 40% chance associating with the fault line in Malibu, which runs along the coast.

"This is a really good reminder that the quiet of the past couple of decades is not the long term picture, and we need to be prepared," she said.

Usually by this time of year, California has felt around 8 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4 or higher, Dr. Jones said. But so far in 2024, we have seen 14.

Dr. Jones said the shallow quake was not related to the weather.

"When it's several miles below the surface of the earth, the weather doesn't make a difference," Dr. Jones said.

Local authorities said they were inspecting for damage.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Fire Department said no injuries have been reported and that personnel will be surveying critical infrastructure and areas of concern for damage. There have been no reports of structural damage.

The "earthquake mode" was completed by about 8:30 a.m., the LAFD reported.

The Los Angeles Unified School District reported no damage or injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.