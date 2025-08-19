Andre White, candidate for LA sheriff, says department needs generational change

The Brief Andre White is challenging his current boss, Robert Luna, in the 2026 election for LA County Sheriff. White said the department is in need of new and young leadership.



Detective Andre White is looking to take over the job of his boss, Robert Luna, by competing against him in the race for LA County Sheriff.

White, a lifelong LA resident, spoke to FOX 11 about his run for sheriff and explained that the department is in need of a generational shift in leadership.

What they're saying:

"I believe we've lost touch of who we're actually serving and that's the community. I believe our leaders and current leaders and past leaders actually have just lost touch of reality, of what an everyday person is going through in Los Angeles County. We're going through so many differences and so many changes very fast, and I believe that it's time for the next generation to take lead on that and be a proper leader for everyone," White said.

He explained that while it's important to have veterans and others to lean on, young blood is needed in the department to move forward and help with innovative ideas.

"Things are everlasting, changing, and we need the youth to step up and take control. I think a lot of people don't realize, with our department over the next probably five to 10 years, it's going to be a shift, and it's already happening, that you're going to have more people with 20 years of service less on, than 20 years or more."

If elected as sheriff, he said on day one in office, he would meet with department leaders to align on a shared vision and pledge that accountability would extend to captains, commanders, and all leadership positions — not just deputies and detectives.

"It can no longer be just the deputies, the detectives and the lower-level people that are held accountable. I will ensure that each person wearing that badge in a leadership position is held accountable for here on out," White stated.

Who is Andre White?

White, 34, has been with the LA County Sheriff's Department for 11 years. His first assignment was working at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

He spent seven years at the Carson Sheriff Station as both a patrol deputy and training officer, and one year as a Detective with Operation Safe Streets. Prior to becoming a detective, he was an EMT for five years, serving alongside the Los Angeles County Fire Department. He also worked in the ER at Torrance Memorial.

Raised in the city of Compton, White hopes to become the first-ever black sheriff in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department history.

Candidates running for sheriff

Other candidates in the race for sheriff include former Sheriff Alex Villanueva, retired LASD Captain Mike Bornman, and Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Palmdale station.

What's next:

California's Primary Election will be held June 2, 2026. The top two candidates will then move on to the November election. The race is nonpartisan, meaning party affiliation will not be listed on the ballot.