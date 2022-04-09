LA County Sheriff deputy arrested for alleged sex acts with minor

A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was arrested and booked for engaging in alleged lewd/ lascivious acts with a child under 14 years and oral copulation with a child under the age of 14.

Deputy Sean Essex, 51, was arrested Friday.

Details on his crimes were not released.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department expects all of its members to hold themselves to the highest ethical and professional standards at all times. Department members who engage in misconduct, especially criminal misconduct that preys on a vulnerable population, will not be tolerated and will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," read a statement from the sheriff’s department.

