LA County raises Pride flag over Hall of Administration

Marking the beginning of Pride Month, Los Angeles County officials raised the Progress Pride Flag over the downtown Hall of Administration Thursday -- the first time a pride flag has flown over a county building.

The Board of Supervisors in March approved a resolution by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Lindsey Horvath directing the county's Internal Services Department to raise "the Progress Pride Flag at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration and Los Angeles County facilities where the American and California flags are displayed during the month of June, while we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month this year and every year moving forward."

In a statement after the vote, Hahn said, "We are seeing anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-trans bills being passed at an alarming rate across the country. Here in Los Angeles County we're making our position clear: in the largest county in the nation, LGBTQ+ residents have the unwavering support of their government."

The flag of Gay Pride first flew 45 years ago on Freedom Day in San Francisco. It was created by Gilbert Baker with the input of gay activist and Supervisor Harvey Milk. With its eight brilliantly colored stripes -- representing sex, life, healing, sunlight, nature, magic and art, serenity and spirit -- the banner flaunted the values and dignity of the gay community. And in its varied versions, it has done so ever since.

Recently, according to Hahn and Horvath's motion, artist Daniel Quasar created the Progress Pride Flag as a reimagination of the original 1970s symbol. It includes black and brown stripes representing marginalized and diverse communities of color, community members lost to HIV/AIDS as well as those living with the disease. The new colors' chevron shapes evoke "a need for forward movement," according to the motion.

"While much progress and inclusion has occurred over the decades, some governing bodies have voted to ban displays of the Pride flag," according to the motion. "Despite a unanimous vote two years ago to allow the Pride flag to be flown at City Hall, the city of Huntington Beach recently overturned the vote and will now only allow city, state and national flags to regularly be flown at City Hall.

"Flying the Progress Pride Flag at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration will show LA County's support for LGBTQ+ communities. In addition to the several ways our communities celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month."

It was unclear how many county facilities will display the Progress Pride Flag during the month of June. There was a separate ceremony Thursday morning to raise the flag over the county Department of Public Social Services building in Industry.

At the Hall of Administration downtown, Hahn and Horvath attended the 10 a.m. flag raising, along with Supervisor Hilda Solis, county Assessor Jeff Prang and District Attorney George Gascón.

Also in attendance at the ceremony is Sister Tootie Toot, a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a longtime LGBTQ+ activist group that made headlines in recent weeks when it was dis-invited from the Dodgers' upcoming Pride Night celebration, then re-invited after criticism from activist groups.

The Sisters, who dress as nuns, have been loudly criticized by Catholic and Christian organizations, including the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which claim the group mocks and disparages the church. The group has defended its actions, saying it is a nonprofit organization that has raised thousands of dollars to support struggling LGBTQ+ communities and uses its religious trappings as a "response to those faiths whose members would condemn us and seek to strip away the rights of marginalized communities."