Dodgers apologize to Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, extends 2nd invite to group for LGBTQ+ game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are walking back the team's stance. Days after the team made headlines for withdrawing an invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Dodgers are apologizing to the group.

On Monday, the team announced it is not only apologizing to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, but the Dodgers are also once again extending a second invite to the group for the upcoming LGBTQ+ Pride Night, which is set to take place Friday, June 16.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence also made headlines last week after religious organizations and Sen. Marco Rubio accused the group of mocking Christians. The controversy surrounding The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence prompted the Dodgers last week to exclude the organization from the upcoming pride night festivities.

Below is a statement issued by the Dodgers:

After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families.

We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades.

In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family.

Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Joe Hollendoner said the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will accept the second invite. Below is a statement issued by Hollendoner:

"Today’s decision by the Dodgers to publicly apologize to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and roll back their exclusion from next month’s Pride Night is a step in the right direction, and we support the Sisters’ vote to accept their much-deserved Community Hero Award.

Last week’s debacle underscores the dangerous impact of political tactics by those who seek to stoke the flames of anti-LGBTQ bias at a time when our rights are under attack. We must continue to stand together as a community in defense of the rights and recognition of LGBTQ+ people in Los Angeles and beyond.

The Center is filled with gratitude to our Los Angeles community, who mobilized to support the Sisters, all of which compelled the Dodgers to ultimately do right by LGBTQ+ people everywhere. We are proud to stand with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and will join them at Pride Night to honor their many important contributions to our movement.

The Dodgers’ course correction and the conversations we have had with the organization’s leadership since last week demonstrates the version of allyship we have come to expect from the team over the years. The Center will always strive to hold our corporate partners accountable—which means so much more than waving a rainbow flag."