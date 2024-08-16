LA high-speed pursuit ends when suspect crashes into big rig

The high-speed pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle in Los Angeles County ended after the driver crashed in the Fashion District area of downtown LA, authorities said.

An official with the LA County Sheriff's Department said the vehicle was reported stolen Thursday. When deputies spotted the car in East LA on Friday morning, the suspect failed to yield and the pursuit was on.

The pursuit continued onto the 710 and 60 freeways and when the suspect got off in downtown LA, he crashed into the back of a big rig. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.

