Motorcyclist clocked at 140 mph during LA County police chase

A motorcyclist is in handcuffs – but not before leading a dramatic police chase where they may have been clocked at going more than 140 mph.

SkyFOX was over the scene in the 210 Freeway of Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley as the motorcyclist led the California Highway Patrol on the chase.

SkyFOX captured about seven minutes of the high-speed chase, where they were clocked at up to 141 mph from chopper's radar and weaved through freeway traffic.

The suspect eventually exited out of the freeway, pulled over and surrendered to the cops.

Officials did not say if the motorcyclist was wanted for other crimes.