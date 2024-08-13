Stolen car leads police on chase across South LA

article

The Los Angeles Police Department briefly chased an allegedly stolen car across the city Tuesday night, before giving up on the pursuit.

Reports of the chase came in right around 7 p.m. near South Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was briefly over the chase Tuesday night. The driver was seen traveling at speeds over 75 mph on surface streets, before SkyFOX lost sight of them.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.