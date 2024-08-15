East LA chase: Bodycam footage released of deadly carjacking pursuit

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released new bodycam footage of a deadly pursuit in East LA.

The chase happened July 10 just before 2:30 p.m. after deputies were alerted to a carjacking in the 3800 block of Whittier Blvd.

Deputies located the car, which was driven by 19-year-old Luis Flores, on McDonnell Ave. near Whittier Blvd. They attempted to pull Flores over, but he reversed the car, ramming into the patrol vehicle, then drove away… initiating a pursuit.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Carjacking suspect shot after police chase ends in Pico-Union

He then drove onto the 710 Freeway.

At the end of the freeway, Flores was stuck in traffic. Deputies exited their vehicle and ordered him to turn off the car, but Flores rammed his car into other vehicles and continued to drive away.

Deputies say he then drove through the campus of Cal State University, Los Angeles. At one point, deputies observed him reaching inside the car… fearing he might be armed.

Flores then drove to downtown LA, where he ran red lights, and narrowly dodged pedestrians.

The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes and stopped at the intersection of Vermont Ave. near Venice Blvd. when Flores was stopped by traffic. He drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into a pole. But that didn't stop, he put the car in reverse in an attempt to flee. Smoke was seen coming from his front tires. Deputies ordered him to stop the car, but he refused and reversed it. A deputy-involved shooting then occurred.

Deputies removed Flores from the car and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he remained until he died on July 16.

The sheriff's department said the shooting remains under investigation.