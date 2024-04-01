LA County man shot, killed in front of his granddaughter; $30,000 reward in search for suspect

article

Deputies in Los Angeles County are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in the murder of a South Gate grandfather.

Back on September 16, 2023, Hector Ascencio Sr. was shot and killed after answering the door of his home in the 2500 block of Glenwood Place, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The shooting happened with Ascencio's teen granddaughter witnessing the horrific incident, LASD said.

As of April 1, 2024, no arrests have been announced in Ascencio's death. On Monday, Los Angeles County and the City of South Gate both approved a total reward of up to $30,000 for those with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction in connection to Ascencio's death.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call 323-890-5500.