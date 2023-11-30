Expand / Collapse search

LA County lifeguard recruitment underway

Los Angeles County
Lifeguard recruitment for pool and lake lifeguards for LA County Parks and Recreation is underway.

LOS ANGELES - Interested in becoming a lifeguard?

LA County Parks and Recreation is currently recruiting pool lifeguards and lake lifeguards for the 2024 season. 

If you're interested, there will be two upcoming tryout dates:

  • Saturday, December 2, 2023 Arcadia Park Pool (8-12)
  • Saturday, December 9, 2023 Castaic Aquatic Center (8-12)

There's also a program for those who want to train to become a lifeguard. The Lifeguard Recruitment Program will help train individuals ages 16-24 to become a lifeguard.

The first step in the process is to take the LA County Lifeguard Test. If you are interested, you can apply online or in-person.

If you want to become a lifeguard but need a refresher on swimming or don't know how to swim at all, the county has got you covered.

The Department is running the Lifeguard Ready Training Program; a free program for diverse candidates ages 16-24 who would like to become a County Lifeguard and gain the skills needed to do so. 

To learn more about the recruitment program, tap or click here.