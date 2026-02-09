LA County election filing opens with high stakes rematch for sheriff

The Brief Candidate filing began Monday for federal, state, and county offices appearing on the June 2 primary ballot, including key leadership roles in Los Angeles. State Sen. María Elena Durazo is the frontrunner to replace term-limited Hilda Solis in the First District, which covers a massive swath from Hollywood to Pomona. Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva is among several challengers launching bids against incumbent Sheriff Robert Luna, setting up a high-stakes rematch of the 2022 election.



The race to lead Los Angeles County entered a critical new phase Monday as the candidate filing period officially opened for the June 2 primary election.

What we know:

Incumbent Supervisor Hilda Solis is barred from seeking re-election in the First District due to term limits, positioning State Sen. María Elena Durazo as the favorite in a district stretching from Hollywood to Pomona.

In the Third District, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath is seeking a second term and has already secured key environmental endorsements.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s race is heating up with a familiar lineup: former Sheriff Alex Villanueva is challenging incumbent Robert Luna, joined by several veteran law enforcement officers, including Eric Strong and Brendan Corbett.

What they're saying:

The race for the Third District is already drawing sharp critiques from challengers.

Tonia Arey, a community member running for the seat, cited the handling of recent wildfires as a primary motivation.

"The Pacific Palisades fire and its aftermath were a breaking point for me... because of the irresponsible and negligent way it was handled," Arey wrote on her website. "There was no real accountability. No plan for the surrounding communities. And no urgency from those in power."

Timeline:

February 9, 2026: Official opening of the candidate filing period.

March 6, 2026: Standard filing deadline for most offices.

March 11, 2026: Extended deadline for offices where no incumbent files for re-election.

June 2, 2026: Primary election day.

November 3, 2026: General election for the top-two finishers in each race.

What's next:

Candidates have until March 6 to sign up, but the race for your vote is already in full swing.

Candidates for nonpartisan county offices, such as the Board of Supervisors and Assessor, must secure an outright majority in June to avoid a November runoff.

For state and federal offices, the top-two finishers will advance to the general election regardless of their party affiliation.

What you can do:

Check Your District: Residents in Hollywood, Pomona, and Residents in Hollywood, Pomona, and East Los Angeles should review the First District candidates, as they will be electing a new supervisor for the first time in 12 years.

Register to Vote: Ensure your registration is current before the May deadlines to participate in the June 2 primary.

Track Filings: Prospective candidates have until March 6 to submit paperwork at the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office.