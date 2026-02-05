Austin Beutner drops out of LA mayoral race following daughter's death

The Brief Former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner announced he is withdrawing from the Los Angeles mayoral race following the death of his daughter. Beutner cited the need to prioritize his family and mourning process over the 24/7 demands of a high-profile political campaign. 22-year-old Emily Beutner passed away in early January, leading to an outpouring of support from across the city's political spectrum.



Austin Beutner, the former leader of the Los Angeles Unified School District, has officially suspended his campaign for Mayor of Los Angeles.

In a personal statement released Thursday, Beutner shared that the "unimaginable loss" of his daughter, Emily, has necessitated his full attention to his family.

What we know:

Beutner entered the mayoral race as a prominent challenger to incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, leveraging his experience as a businessman and educator.

However, his campaign was profoundly impacted by the death of his youngest daughter, Emily Beutner, on January 6, 2026. Emily was a 22-year-old student at Loyola Marymount University.

In his withdrawal statement, Beutner was candid about his reasons for stepping away, stating: "A successful campaign, and more importantly the job of Mayor, requires someone who is committed 24/7 to the job. Family has always come first for me. That is where I need to be at this time."

Mayoral candidate Austin Beutner speaks during a press conference on the property of Pacific Palisades fire victim, Hank Wright on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

The specific cause of Emily Beutner’s death remains unknown to the public.

While the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed she passed away in early January, the official cause is currently listed as "deferred" pending toxicology and additional laboratory results.

It is also unclear if or when Beutner might return to public service or civic leadership in the future.

What they're saying:

In his final campaign statement, Beutner reflected on the state of the city:.

"Los Angeles is a special place, but every day it’s becoming less affordable, less safe and a more difficult place to live. To solve these problems, new ideas are needed along with leadership capable of implementing them."

Mayor Karen Bass previously expressed the city's collective grief, stating, "There is no way to describe the depth of pain experienced by parents who have lost a child. My heart is broken for the Beutner family."

What's next:

With Beutner’s exit, the mayoral race shifts significantly, leaving Bass without one of her most high-profile challengers.

Beutner indicated that while he is stepping back now, he hopes "to continue my efforts to make sure Los Angeles’ best days are ahead of us" in the future.