LA County gas prices continue to drop

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased for the 13th consecutive day Sunday, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $5.867.

The average price has dropped 19.9 cents over the past 13 days, including 1.8 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 12 cents less than one week ago, but 8.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.893 more than one year ago.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The average price rose $1.283 to record highs during a 32-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 12th consecutive day, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $5.824. It has dropped 20.5 cents over the past 12 days, including 1.9 cents Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 11.4 cents less than one week ago, but 6.7 cents more than one month ago and $1.874 higher than one year ago. It rose $1.277 during a 35-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.