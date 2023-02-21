LA County Fire search and rescue team returns home from Turkey

Welcome home!

After two weeks of deployment in Turkey, the USAR team USA-2 is back in Los Angeles Monday night. They're one of the most highly-trained search and rescue teams in the country.

RELATED: LASD Search and Rescue team returns from Turkey after devastating earthquake

The team consisting of more than 80 LA County Fire and volunteers with Urban Search and Rescue were in Turkey to support rescue and aid efforts for some of the regions hardest-hit by the magnitude-7.8 quake that hit on Feb. 6.

RELATED: LA County sending rescue teams to Turkey following deadly quake

A new 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands. Officials said more buildings collapsed, trapping occupants, and several people were injured in both Turkey and Syria.

