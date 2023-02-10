Turkey-Syria earthquake: West LA students helping victims

A school in West Los Angeles is gathering donations to send to those effected by the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Students at New Horizon School are collecting clothes, food and hygiene products that will be sent in containers to the Turkish Consulate.

Some students even wrote letters of encouragement to other kids in Syria and Turkey.

"They wanted to help to show their empathy and compassion for the other kids and others in Syria and turkey who are suffering" said the head of New Horizon Dalal Hassouna-Antabli.

The community is encouraged to drop off items at New Horizon School in West LA between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Monday. They are located at 1819 Sawtelle Blvd.