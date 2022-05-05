LA County Fair returns to celebrate 100th anniversary

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LA County Fair is back and ready to welcome visitors in-person as it celebrates its centennial anniversary.

This year's theme is "Back To Our Roots," celebrating the nostalgia and simpler way of enjoying life, honoring the community-oriented fair that first got its start in 1922.

There will be animals, agriculture, special events like the Cinco De Mayo Festival, artists' exhibitions, and so much more.

Let's not forget the food - everything from Kool Aid chicken sandwiches to the iconic root beer float from MacPherson's Ice Cream, you'll surely have a smorgasbord of choices for whatever your heart (stomach) desires.

This year's concert series will feature over a dozen nights of entertainment. The lineup includes the Beach Boys, Lady A, Juanes, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more.

The fair takes place May 5-30 (closed Mondays - except Memorial Day, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays) from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For tickets and more information on the fair, click or tap here.