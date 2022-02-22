LA County dog attack: Several hurt at homeless encampment

A dog attack at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles County left several people hurt.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call near 20th Street West and Avenue G – just off the 14 Freeway in Lancaster. Firefighters tell FOX 11 one person suffered serious injuries while the other four people were also hurt but did not need to get taken to the hospital.

Officials did not specify what prompted the dog attack to happen in the first place. Authorities did not say what ended up happening to the dog or whose dog it was.

