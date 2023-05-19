LA County deputy arrested, accused of child abuse

An LA County sheriff's deputy was arrested for alleged child abuse, the department said.

In a statement to FOX 11, the sheriff's department said deputy Jim Devoe was arrested and booked on May 1 for child abuse.

Details about the case were not released, but according to the LA Times the victim was said to be the deputy's 5-year-old son.

According to documents obtained by the Times, an investigation into Devoe began after he texted his ex-wife saying their child suffered injuries after falling off his bike.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department expects all of its members to hold themselves to the highest ethical and professional standards at all times. Department members who engage in misconduct, especially criminal misconduct that preys on a vulnerable population, will not be tolerated and will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," read a statement from the department.

The case will be presented and reviewed by the District Attorney's Office.