LA Councilmember introduces city's first 'Tiny Home Village' for those battling homelessness

The City of Los Angeles plans to open its first "Tiny Home Village" for those battling homelessness in North Hollywood in January.

The 64-square-foot units are able to house 75 homeless people with a bed, air conditioning and electricity. Mayor Eric Garcetti first announced the program in March.

Councilman Paul Krekorian, who represents the East San Fernando Valley region, says there are more than 700 homeless individuals living on the streets in his district.

"When we’re done with this project and the next two tiny cabin projects, as well as the hotel that we bought in this district for the homeless, we will have room for every single one of those 709 people and we will have that done by April of this year," Krekorian said.

The site of the Tiny Home Village will line Chapman Boulevard near North Hollywood Park. The facility will be equipped with on-site laundry, a fenced pet area, restrooms with showers, overhead lighting and security.

"This is a place they can come and really never need to leave. They can have access to the types of services that breaks the cycle of homelessness," said Krekorian.

There are 350 more beds for the homeless in the pipeline, according to Krekorian. A city analysis determined the units in North Hollywood could cost as much as $130,000 each, which prompted Councilmember Paul Koretz to introduce a motion earlier this month to explore cost cutting measures for the homes.

"I’m as tight with a buck as anybody, but we have to take action and I’m taking action in my district today," said Krekorian in response to the motion introduced.

"We’re fighting hard on the council to address some of those issues with the developers and some of the operators who are charging way too much for these units. We’re going to bring these prices down," Krekorian said. "In the meantime, these sort of quick less-expensive emergency response bed and shower facilities are the absolute critical element in getting people off the streets and getting them into that stable situation where they can get services and ultimately get to permanent housing."

Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission will operate the interim housing units where they’ll be used to transition homeless people into more permanent living situations.

"We can usually move people into permanent housing within a four to six month period. We use four to six months as a guideline," said Ken Craft, CEO of Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission.

Angelenos are able to sponsor a Tiny Home for $3,000 with monthly payment options available. You can click here to learn more about the housing program to sponsor the group.

"All of their basic needs will be met. We’ll bring in three meals a day, laundry and bathroom facilities. This will really be a village, a community. This program is for people who want to end their homelessness and are making a commitment to no longer be homeless," said Kraft.

