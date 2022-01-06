LA businesses losing business from Grammys postponement, Inglewood fears Super Bowl COVID spread

COVID has made planning big events very challenging and continues to create a scene of uncertainty. Take, for example, the Grammys and the Super Bowl.

You can call this the tale of two cities. In Inglewood, where the highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVI is just weeks away, business people have been salivating over the prospect of big bucks flowing into their cash registers. In Los Angeles, the newly-renamed Crypto.com Arena has lost - at least for now - The 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The ceremony was slated for later this month but has now been postponed.

At Hotel Figueroa near the downtown arena, the manager says they had guests booked for the Grammys, so a cancellation was not welcome news. Down the street at Mr. Marsala Indian Restaurant, manager Najma Mumtaj said, "we are losing almost one-third of our business" to the coronavirus. For them, the postponement of another major event is bad news.

Over at The Original Pantry Cafe where they were frying up eggs, the Grammy postponement was bad news for manager Jose Valdez.

"Any other business around they will get no money," he said. "That’s a big impact."

In Inglewood where the NFL and California officials say the Super Bowl will go on, workers in this store said they are worried about fans showing up with and spreading COVID, making things worse. Across the street at another shop Wood Jackson said he wants to see lots of people in his store during Super Bowl Week, as long as people are careful.

