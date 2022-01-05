NFL plans to keep Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles amid talks of backup plans

article

Could Super Bowl LVI be moved out of Southern California this February 2022?

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Los Angles County and California, there were talks on social media of the big game possibly leaving SoFi Stadium.

But not so fast, according to NFL officials. The league says it plans to keep Super Bowl LVI as scheduled in Inglewood for Sunday, February 13.

"We plan on playing Super Bowl 56 as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13," an NFL spokesperson said in a statement. "As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly also doubled down on NFL's stance, vowing to keep the game in Southern California.

"The Super Bowl is coming to LA," Dr. Ghaly told Elex Michaelson Wednesday.

Dr. Ghaly said the state will work with the NFL on safety protocols ahead of the big game.

The talks of the big game being moved came moments after the State of California extended its indoor mask mandate from its Jan. 15 expiration date to February 15, meaning fans attending Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium will likely have to keep their masks on at the stadium, regardless of their vaccination status.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, the Grammy Awards has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was originally scheduled to take place on January 31 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

