Teen gunned down at Boyle Heights park

Authorities said two people were wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a teen boy in Boyle Heights at Pecan Park, located just off the 101 Freeway.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at the park located at First and Pecan Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Once at the scene, they discovered the teen boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, believed to be around 16 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His name has not been released.

LAPD investigators said two male suspects drove away from the scene. During the initial stages of the investigation, the California Highway Patrol issued an hours-long SigAlert that shut down the First Street on-ramp to the southbound 101 Freeway.

Investigators believe the shooting may be gang-related.

SUGGESTED:

A description of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were not available.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.