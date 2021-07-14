LA bound flight diverted to Denver due to unruly passenger

A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Los Angeles was diverted on Monday due to an unruly passenger.

According to United, flight 2649 landed in Denver after a passenger caused some sort of disturbance on board.

Law enforcement officials met the aircraft at the gate and removed the passenger; the flight then continued to Los Angeles.

The amount of unruly passengers has greatly increased over the years, several have been reported at LAX alone this year.

In 2019 the Federal Aviation Administration investigated 146 cases involving unruly passengers. In 2020, 183 investigations were initiated. As of July 13, 2021 year-to-date numbers show that 3,420 unruly passengers were reported and 555 investigations were initiated, according to the FAA.

Data provided by the Federal Aviation Administration

The FAA has a zero tolerance policy for unruly and dangerous behaviors. As part of the FAA's Reauthorization Bill, they can propose up to $37,000 per violation for unruly passenger cases.

