Flight from LAX diverted to Oklahoma City after 'unruly passenger' is restrained

Passengers aboard a Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta helped to subdue an unruly passenger who was reportedly trying to open the aircraft’s door mid-air and who caused the flight to be diverted to Oklahoma City on June 11.

Footage recorded by one passenger shows air stewards and passengers struggling with someone as an aggravated male voice is heard.

In this footage, Benjamin Curlee, who said he was aboard the plane at the time, recounts the incident.

"There was an attempt to take down a plane today and I was on that flight." Curlee says, "apparently someone who was a flight attendant – not a flight attendant on this flight… made an announcement over the loudspeaker and said ‘everyone please take your seat and get ready to put on oxygen masks.’"

According to Curlee, the suspect then "attempted to open the door of the plane" before they were restrained. These claims have not been confirmed, thought they tally with another passenger’s report.

A seperate clip shows law enforcement official walking through an airport with a detection dog.

A Delta spokesperson told Storyful: "Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 1730 (LAX to ATL) who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Oklahoma City (OKC). The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement. We apologize to our customers for the delay and any additional inconvenience this caused."