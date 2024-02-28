LAPD arrests attempted kidnapping suspect in North Hollywood

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the woman accused of attempting to kidnap a child at a store in the Westlake District over the weekend was located and arrested in North Hollywood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAPD looking for woman who attempted to kidnap child

On Sunday around 12:40 p.m., LAPD officials said the woman forcefully grabbed a four-year-old child from behind without consent and carried him outside the store located at 620 Virgil Avenue, just north of the intersection of Wilshire Boulard. She then fled the location on foot.

On Wednesday, the LAPD said someone called the department and said they recognized her as the kidnapping suspect. She was then arrested near the corner of Tujunga Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard in North Hollywood just before noon.

A suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a child was taken into custody in North Hollywood on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.