LAPD looking for woman who attempted to kidnap child

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a woman who allegedly attempted to kidnap a child from a store.

Police say the woman forcefully grabbed a 4-year-old child from behind without consent and carried him outside the store. The woman put the child down when confronted by the child's parent. She then fled the location on foot.

The attempted kidnapping happened around 12:40 p.m. Sunday at a store at 620 S. Virgil Ave., Suite 100, just north of Wilshire Boulevard in the Westlake neighborhood, according to LAPD.

The suspect is described as a roughly 40-year-old Black woman, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, and was wearing a brown jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and black-and-white shoes, according to the LAPD.

Anyone with information on her name or whereabouts is urged to contact LAPD Detective S. Soto at 213-382-9437. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.