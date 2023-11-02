Kevin de León and city of LA sued by activist for Holiday party confrontation

An activist who got into a scuffle with Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León during a holiday toy giveaway in Lincoln Heights last December filed a lawsuit against de León and the city of LA, alleging physical assault and failure to provide proper event security.

In the lawsuit filed Thursday with the Los Angeles Superior Court, activist Jason Reedy alleged that de León "grabbed, pushed and hit" him at the Dec. 9 community Christmas event.

A group of activists, including Reedy, gathered at the event, where they demanded de León's resignation for his participation in a recorded, racist conversation about council redistricting with fellow city officials.

The conversation led to the resignation of ex-Council President Nury Martinez.

Reedy's lawsuit also accused the city of failing to provide effective security at the event, alleging that officials should have "foreseen the possibility of protestors" gathering to challenge de León.

The protestors confronted the councilman and continued their calls for him to step down. As de León made his way into the event, the group followed him.

SUGGESTED:

Video from the event shows de León backed against a wall inside a room, with Reedy standing directly in front of him with his arms held straight in the air.

Reedy puts his head against de León's, and appears to lightly bump heads with him twice. At this point, the councilmember steps forward and grabs Reedy, forcing him onto a table.

De León has repeatedly denied assaulting Reedy at the event, and instead, has accused Reedy of being the aggressor in the confrontation.

Both men filed battery reports with the Los Angeles Police Department.

In August 2023, the City Attorney's Office declined to file any charges against de León or Reedy in connection with the altercation.

City News Service contributed to this report.