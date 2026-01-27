Kaiser Permanente workers enter 2nd day of strike in California, Hawaii

The Brief Approximately 31,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and health care professionals began an open-ended strike on Monday, January 26, 2026. The labor action spans dozens of facilities across California and Hawaii, with thousands of workers picketing at major Los Angeles and Orange County hospitals. While hospitals remain open, Kaiser warns of potential pharmacy closures and the rescheduling of non-urgent appointments and elective surgeries.



Approximately 31,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and health care professionals continue to show up on the picket lines Tuesday as they enter the second day of an open-ended strike across dozens of facilities in California and Hawaii.

What we know:

The strike, which began at 7 a.m. Monday, is being led by the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP) and is set to continue indefinitely until a new contract is signed.

The strike involves a broad coalition of specialized health care workers, including registered nurses, pharmacists, physician assistants, and therapists.

The union alleges that Kaiser has committed serious unfair labor practices, including walking away from the bargaining table in December and failing to negotiate in good faith regarding patient safety and staffing.

In response, Kaiser Permanente has maintained that its hospitals and medical offices will stay open.

The company has offered what it calls its "strongest national bargaining offer ever," featuring a 21.5% wage increase over the life of the contract.

Kaiser representatives argue that the strike is unnecessary and primarily focused on wages rather than patient care.

Local perspective:

LA/Orange

Anaheim Medical Center, 3440 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806

Irvine Medical Center, 6640 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618

Downey Medical Center, 9333 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242

South Bay Medical Center, 25825 Vermont Ave, Harbor City, CA 90710

Los Angeles Medical Center, 4867 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

West Los Angeles Medical Center, 6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Baldwin Park Medical Center, 1011 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Panorama City Medical Center, 13651 Willard St., Panorama City, CA 91402

Woodland Hills Medical Center, 5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Riverside/San Bernardino

Riverside Medical Center, 10800 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92505

Fontana Medical Center, 9961 Sierra Ave., Fontana, CA 92335

Ontario Medical Center, 2295 S Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA 91761

San Diego

Zion Medical Center, 4647 Zion Ave. San Diego, CA 92120

San Diego Medical Center, 9455 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123

San Marcos Medical Center, 360 Rush Dr, San Marcos, CA 92078

Central/Bakersfield

Kaiser Stockdale Medical Offices, 3501 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93309

Lancaster Medical Office Building, 43112 15th St. West, Lancaster, CA 93534

Northern California

Oakland Medical Center, 3600 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611

Roseville Medical Center, 1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661

Santa Clara Medical Center, 700 Lawrence Expy, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Hawaii

Moanalua Medical Center, 3288 Moanalua Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819

What they're saying:

Charmaine S. Morales, RN, president of UNAC/UHCP, emphasized that the strike is a last resort: "We're not going on strike to make noise. We're striking because Kaiser has committed serious unfair labor practices and because Kaiser refuses to bargain in good faith over staffing that protects patients, workload standards that stop moral injury and the respect and dignity that Kaiser caregivers have been denied for far too long."

The other side:

Kaiser Permanente maintains that it has made a fair and competitive offer to the union.

Camille Applin-Jones, senior vice president at Kaiser Permanente Southern California, released the following statement in response:

"We have been informed that United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals have agreed to return to local bargaining where we look forward to being able to finalize new contracts for our employees and their families.

Kaiser Permanente has been bargaining with UNAC/UHCP and the Alliance of Health Care Unions for more than 7 months, the longest negotiations in national bargaining history, to reach agreement on a new set of national and local contracts.

These negotiations come at a time when health care costs are rising, and millions of Americans are at risk of losing access to health coverage. This underscores our responsibility to deliver fair, competitive pay for employees while protecting access and affordability for our members. We’re doing both

Our Alliance employees already earn, on average, about 16% more than similar roles at other health care organizations, and in some markets, they earn 24% more. Our current proposal builds on that, keeping Kaiser Permanente among the best-paying employers in health care. It includes the strongest compensation package in our national bargaining history: a 21.5% wage increase over the life of the contract, with 16% within the first 2 years. When step increases and local adjustments are factored in, the total average increase is approximately 30% — one of the strongest nursing contract offers in California this year.

Unfortunately, despite the recent agreement to return to local bargaining, UNAC/UHCP intends an open-ended strike beginning at 7 a.m. local time on Jan. 26 at some of our California and Hawaii facilities.

Importantly, not all of the Alliance unions currently in negotiations will be taking part in the strike — the striking unions represent nearly 30,000 of our health care professionals across our California and Hawaii facilities — including registered nurses, lab professionals, and other skilled employees. In Southern California, this includes UNAC/UHCP representing nearly 27,000 health care workers.

Despite the union’s claims, this strike is about wages. This open-ended strike by UNAC/UHCP is unnecessary when such a generous offer is on the table. The strike is designed to disrupt the lives of our patients — the very people we are all here to serve.

We take any potential disruption to services seriously, and our patients remain our priority. For months, we’ve been preparing contingency plans to ensure our members will continue to receive safe, high-quality care. During the strike, our hospitals and nearly all of our medical offices will remain open. Members also have 24/7 access to same-day care through Get Care Now on kp.org and our mobile app.

In some cases, we’re shifting appointments to virtual care (phone, video, or e-chat) and may need to reschedule certain appointments, elective surgeries, and procedures.

Our facilities will be staffed by physicians, experienced managers, and trained staff, with added licensed contract professionals as needed. We’re onboarding nurses, clinicians, and other staff to work during the strike, the majority of whom have worked at Kaiser Permanente before. In addition, many of our employees have volunteered to be reassigned to work in strike locations.

Members can find the latest updates on care impacts at kp.org.

We hope our UNAC/UHCP union-represented employees will choose not to strike so we can resolve our differences at the bargaining table and remain focused on providing exceptional care to our members and patients.

Our focus remains on reaching agreements that recognize the vital contributions of our employees while ensuring high-quality, affordable care. We have proposed 21.5% wage increases — our strongest national bargaining offer ever — and we are prepared to close agreements at local tables now. Employees deserve their raises, and patients deserve our full attention, not prolonged disputes."

What's next:

The strike remains open-ended, meaning there is no set end date.

Both parties have expressed a desire to reach an agreement, but no immediate breakthrough has been announced.

Patients scheduled for non-urgent care should wait for the hospital to contact them regarding potential rescheduling, while emergency rooms and hospitals remain fully operational with contingency staffing.