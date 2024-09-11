Johnny Wactor murder: Suspect pleads guilty to attempted robbery, grand theft

One of four suspects charged in connection with the death of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attempted robbery and grand theft charges.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, made an open plea to the court, meaning his guilty plea was made without any agreement with prosecutors regarding sentencing. That means his sentence will be solely decided by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kerry L. White.

He remains free on bond as he awaits sentencing on Nov. 1.

Gutierrez was one of four people arrested last month in connection with the investigation into the death of Wactor, who was shot dead on May 25 when he encountered a group trying to steal his car's catalytic converter in downtown Los Angeles.

Gutierrez was originally booked on suspicion of murder, but he was ultimately charged only with the attempted robbery and grand theft counts.

The alleged gunman in the killing, Robert Isaiah Barceleau, 18, of Huntington Park, was charged with murder and a special-circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of an attempted robbery.

Sergio Estrada, 18, was also charged with murder, but not with the special-circumstance allegation. He was also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, along with gun allegations.

Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to the killing, along with receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Barceleau, Estrada and Olano are due back in court Oct. 16 for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for them to stand trial. All three have pleaded not guilty.

All four suspects have lengthy criminal records with multiple arrests for multiple offenses as juveniles. Police say they are also affiliated with the Florencia 13 gang, however, none of the charges include gang allegations.

Wactor, 37, was shot around 3:30 a.m. May 25 while walking with a co-worker toward his parked car near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard after finishing his bartending shift at the nearby Level 8 bar/restaurant.

The suspects had Wactor's vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter, police said, adding that Wactor was shot by one of the individuals without provocation.

"This cowardly act led to the loss of a son, a brother and a friend to many," LA County District Attorney George Gascón said when he announced the charges. "The loss of this talented young actor who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer to the world is deeply felt by all of us."

"This is far from over," Scarlett Wactor, Johnny's mother, said in the statement. "We are asking for all to continue to pray for the harshest penalties" for her son's killing.

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22. His other credits included "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds" and "Hollywood Girl."

City News Service contributed to this report.