Johnny Wactor case: Arraignment set for suspects charged with actor's murder

Arraignment is scheduled Thursday for two men who are charged with the murder of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

The alleged gunman, Robert Isaiah Barceleau, 18, of Huntington Park, is charged with murder and the special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of an attempted robbery in connection with the actor's May 25 killing.

Barceleau -- who could face a potential life prison term without the possibility of parole if convicted -- is also charged with one count each of attempted robbery and grand theft, both with allegations he was armed with a firearm.

Sergio Estrada, 18, was also charged with murder, but is not charged with the special circumstance allegation. He was also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, along with gun allegations.

Two other suspects are facing lesser counts.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, was charged with attempted robbery and grand theft by embezzlement, both with gun allegations.

The fourth suspect in the case, Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to the killing, along with receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Wactor, 37, was shot around 3:30 a.m. May 25 while walking with a co-worker toward his parked car near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles after finishing his bartending shift at the nearby Level 8 bar/restaurant.

Police said that the pair encountered a crew of people trying to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's car, and that one of them shot Wactor as he approached.

The suspects had Wactor's vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter, police said, adding that Wactor was shot by one of the individuals without provocation.

The LAPD had previously released surveillance photos of the suspects believed to have killed Wactor, along with images of an allegedly stolen 2018 black, four-door Infiniti Q50 in which the suspects were believed to have escaped by driving northbound on Hope Street.

Barceleau, Estrada, Gutierrez and Olano were arrested Aug. 15 in a series of raids carried out by Los Angeles police.

They made their first appearance in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Aug. 19.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Susan J. De Witt ordered Barceleau to be held without bail. Estrada was ordered to be held in lieu of just over $2 million, while bail was set at $120,000 for Gutierrez and just over $1 million for Olano.

Gutierrez was freed on bond Aug. 21, while the other three men remain behind bars, according to jail records.

At a news conference the day the case was filed, District Attorney George Gascón said Barceleau is believed to be the person who "shot Johnny in the chest, taking his life."

"This cowardly act led to the loss of a son, a brother and a friend to many," Gascón said. "The loss of this talented young actor who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer to the world is deeply felt by all of us."

The district attorney said he recognizes that the charges are a "small consolation for Mr. Wactor's friends and family."

Prior to the charges being announced, Wactor's friends and family called on Gascón to pursue the maximum charges and sentencing allegations against the suspects.

In a statement read on the family's behalf outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse, the actor's mother said they are anxiously awaiting the "strongest" charges and all available sentencing enhancements or "for them (the suspects) to be tried in federal court."

"This is far from over," Scarlett Wactor said in the statement. "We are asking for all to continue to pray for the harshest penalties" for her son's killing.

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22. His other credits included "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds" and "Hollywood Girl."