Johnny Wactor: Charges filed against suspects in actor's death

Los Angeles County DA George Gascón has formally filed charges against the suspects responsible for shooting and killing ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor.

Two of the four suspects were charged with murder and other counts Monday, with one of them facing a special circumstance allegation that could land him in prison without the chance of parole.

The two other suspects were hit with lesser counts.

The most serious case was filed against Robert Barceleau, 18, of Huntington Park, who was charged with murder, including a special circumstance allegation of killing in the commission of a robbery, which could lead to a life-without-parole prison term. He was also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, both with allegations he was armed with a firearm.

Sergio Estrada, 18, was also charged with murder, but without the special circumstance allegation. He was also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, both also allegedly while armed with a firearm. Estrada is also facing a life sentence.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, was charged with attempted robbery and grand theft by embezzlement, both with allegations he was armed. The fourth suspect in the case, Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to the killing, along with receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges were filed four days after a series of early-morning raids Thursday by Los Angeles police, in which the four men were arrested.

Police apparently targeted Barceleau, Estrada and Gutierrez because their fingerprints were found on a floor jack they allegedly used while trying to steal Wactor's catalytic converter. Olano's role in the case remains unclear, however officials say he was in possession of stolen items that are not related to Wactor's case.

Gascon said Barceleau was the one who fired the gun.

All four suspects have lengthy criminal records with multiple arrests for multiple offenses as juveniles. Police say they are also affiliated with the Florencia 13 gang, however, none of the charges include gang allegations.

The charges filed only included a special circumstance allegation against Barceleau.

Barceleau is being held without bail. Estrada's bail is set at $2 million and is expected to increase, Gascon said. Olano's bail is set at $1 million and Gutierrez' is set at $120,000.

RELATED: Four suspects ID'ed in death of 'General Hospital' actor

Wactor, 37, was shot around 3:30 a.m. May 25 while walking with a co-worker toward his parked car near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard after finishing his bartending shift at the nearby Level 8 bar/restaurant.

RELATED: Johnny Wactor murder witness hoping for closure after 4 arrested in shooting of 'General Hospital' actor

The suspects had Wactor's vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter, police said, adding that Wactor was shot by one of the individuals without provocation.

Demanding Justice

On Monday morning, Wactor's friends and family held a press conference to demand Gascón to pursue stiff penalties against the accused killers -- and that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass crack down on "the escalating violent thefts that are terrorizing our neighborhoods."

RELATED: Johnny Wactor's friends, family demand maximum punishment for suspects in his death

"We need to hold criminals responsible it's gotten out of control and due to the policies of George Gascón and a soft-on crime approach, this ideological view of law and order, the city has run rampart with crime. So, in this case, we are asking for an example to be made," actor and friend of Wactor, Micah Parker said during a Monday morning press conference.

City News Service contributed to this report