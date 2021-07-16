'It's Time for Fun': 2021 Orange County Fair kicks off in Costa Mesa

The 2021 Orange County Fair kicks off Friday in Costa Mesa with the theme "It’s Time for Fun."

Like many large events in 2020, the annual fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Orange County Fair officially canceled due to the coronavirus

The OC fair runs from July 16 through August 15 and will run each day with the exception of Mondays and Tuesdays. On Wednesday and Thursday, the fair will be open between 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on weekends, the fair will be open until midnight.

Fair officials said masks will be required for unvaccinated guests inside OC Fair buildings.

Those who wish to attend are required to buy tickets in advance and tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Single-day admission prices can be found below:

Wednesday and Thursday:

General (Ages 13-59) - $12

Senior (Ages 60+) - $7

Youth (Ages 6-12) - $7

Weekends:

General (Ages 13-59) - $14

Senior (Ages 60+)

Youth (Ages 6-12)

Children 5 and under are free.

The fair will also offer food, concerts, and a carnival for additional fees.

Advertisement

For more information, visit ocfair.com.

