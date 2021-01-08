'It's been quite a lot to bear': Vin Scully mourns deaths of wife Sandra, dear friend Tommy Lasorda

article

LOS ANGELES - Baseball fans can't help but feel heartbroken for Los Angeles Dodgers icon Vin Scully.

Just days after losing his wife Sandra Scully, Vin received news that hall-of-fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda had also died. Sandra Scully died at the age of 76 after battling ALS and Lasorda died late Thursday night at 93.

On Friday, the longtime Dodgers announcer released a short statement on social media regarding their deaths.

"I want to express my gratitude for all your kind messages about my beloved Sandi. And with the loss of my dear friend Tommy, it's been quite a lot to bear," Vin Scully said on social media.

Sandra Scully had been married to Vin since 1973. Lasorda helped the Dodgers win two World Series titles (1981 and 1988) and four National League pennants during the 21 seasons as the team's skipper from 1976 to 1996.

Vin Scully spent about 67 years as the voice of Dodgers baseball before retiring in 2016.

