Sandra Scully, wife of Dodgers icon Vin Scully, dies at 76
LOS ANGELES - Sandra Scully, the wife of longtime Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, has died at the age of 76.
The Dodgers announced in a press release that Sandra Scully died over the weekend after a battle with ALS, a neuromuscular disease, over the last several years.
Sandra Scully had been married to Vin since 1973, according to the Dodgers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
