Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Sandra Scully, wife of Dodgers icon Vin Scully, dies at 76

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX 11

Sandra Scully, wife of Dodgers icon Vin Scully, dies at 76

Sandra Scully, the wife of longtime Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, has died after a battle with ALS.

LOS ANGELES - Sandra Scully, the wife of longtime Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, has died at the age of 76.

The Dodgers announced in a press release that Sandra Scully died over the weekend after a battle with ALS, a neuromuscular disease, over the last several years.

Sandra Scully had been married to Vin since 1973, according to the Dodgers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.