The Issue Is: 'No Ordinary Campaign' – Raising $1 billion to fight ALS

Brian Wallach's life changed when he was diagnosed with ALS at just 37.

He and his wife, Sandra Abrevaya, used their political skills from the Obama White House to begin advocating for the cause. They've lobbied the federal government to allocate $1 billion in funding for ALS research and make it easier for patients to access experimental treatments.

Their story is the subject of a new documentary on Amazon Prime called "For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign." Katie Couric is one of the executive producers.

She says Brian and Sandra reminded her of the power of the individual to change the world. All of them join us on set for "The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson."

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.