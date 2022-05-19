Adidas, Gucci selling $1,300 'umbrella' that isn't waterproof

Is it even an "umbrella" if it doesn't protect you from the rain?

People have a lot of questions after the newest product reveal in the Adidas x Gucci line.

Behold the $1,300 sun umbrella being sold in China.

According to the Gucci website, "this sun umbrella includes the interlocking G and Trefoil design."

The umbrella features a carved birch-wood handle, green and red web, and a G-shaped handle.

"Please note, this item is not waterproof and is meant for sun protection or decorative use," Gucci adds.

On the Twitter-like platform Weibo, the hashtag "11,100 yuan umbrella collab is not waterproof" drew more than 140 million views this week.

The Adidas x Gucci collection is expected to be released on June 7.

There is strong demand for luxury products in China, which is on track to become the world's largest luxury market by 2025, according to research by consultancy Bain & Company.