Inglewood's Forum to be renamed in new deal

Inglewood's iconic Forum is getting a new name.

A new sign was spotted Thursday outside the venue, proclaiming it the "Kia Forum," thanks to a naming-rights deal between the automaker and venue owner Steve Ballmer.

No details of the deal were released, but a news conference is scheduled at the Forum on Monday morning.

Ballmer purchased the Forum two years ago, ostensibly to resolve a legal battle launched by previous owner Madison Square Garden Co. over Ballmer's plans to build a new arena for the Los Angeles Clippers just blocks away. MSG officials claimed the project violated its agreements with the city of Inglewood by placing a competing venue in the area.

The Forum, once home to the Lakers and Kings, is now primarily a music venue.

The Forum is the latest LA venue to be renamed. The Staples Center was renamed Crypto.com Arena in December of 2021.

City News Service contributed to this report

