Suspect arrested after hiding from deputies at Gardena SkyZone

SkyZone, a family fun trampoline venue, was evacuated after a murder and pursuit suspect fled from deputies.

During a pursuit in Gardena, the driver jumped out of the car, the car then hit a telephone pole, and the driver casually walked into the SkyZone parking lot trying to blend in.

The LA County Sheriff's Office said the man was wanted for murder and robbery. He was allegedly driving a stolen rental car.

With guns drawn, deputies enter the business searching for the suspect.

"We were sitting at the front just eating. And then we just saw a bunch of armed cops with Kevlar and whatnot come in. So I was kind of shaken," said one SkyZone guest.

"We were kind of worried he was in there with us," said another guest.

The suspect was hiding beside the building; he was located near the trees in the parking lot.