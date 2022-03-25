Two hospitalized after suspected gas leak at Indio high school

Two people have been transported to the hospital after a suspected gas leak at a high school in Indio, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

According to officials, calls came into hazmat shortly before 9 a.m. Friday to Shadow Hills High School on Jefferson Street. Firefighters were responding to what was believed to be a natural gas leak in the school's cafeteria.

Southern California Gas Company is also on the scene while crews work to figure out where the potential leak is coming from.

According to the department, three people were experiencing symptoms from the leak, two had moderate enough symptoms to be transported to a local hospital. Authorities did not mention whether those affected were students or school staff.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

