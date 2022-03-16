Parents voice concerns after several violent incidents break out at Cerritos High School

The Cerritos Sheriff's Station hosted its regular community safety committee meeting Wednesday, and several parents attended the meeting to voice concerns about Cerritos High School.

On Wednesday, there was a gun threat at Cerritos High School. Authorities determined the school threat was not credible, but it caused a stir due to other violent incidents at the high school. On February 28, there was a shooting outside of the school involving a student, and last week, there was a fight on campus. Both incidents were captured on cell phone video.

Parents at Wednesday's meeting asked about school protocol and safety measures.

A spokesperson from the LA County Sheriff's Department spoke to parents about their concerns and said they have "been at the forefront of the issues."



The ABC Unified School District Board of Education President, Soo Yoo, also spoke to parents, and said three deputies have been assigned to Cerritos High School for now to address concerns.



Yoo released a statement on Monday:

"I know many of you are concerned about the recent incidents taking place at or around Cerritos High School. Let me assure you that the school and district are taking the necessary steps to ensure student and staff safety. Superintendent Dr. Sieu and her Cabinet continue to work closely with the school and law enforcement to curtail these incidents. I recognize how important it is to keep our community informed of these unrelated incidents and the steps taken to keep Cerritos High School safe. Student and staff safety is our priority, and although we can not disclose details of active investigations we want to assure you that appropriate measures have been taken in each incident.

The incident on February 28, 2022, where a student was involved in a shooting after school at Heritage Park, has been investigated by both the district and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Although I cannot share the details due to juvenile confidentiality, actions were taken and I've been assured by the Sheriff's Department that public safety is a priority.

The incident involving the fight that occurred last week is under investigation by school staff and the Sheriffs Department. The students involved were addressed in accordance with district and school policies.

Monday's incident during snack time did not involve Sheriffs and was addressed by the school staff.

In response to these incidents, additional campus security has been assigned to Cerritos High School; school administrators, counselors, and staff are visible on campus during passing periods, at snack and lunch, and before and after school. Today, Cerritos High School's administrative staff met with staff from the department of Maintenance, Operations, and Transportation to identify additional safety measures that will help keep Cerritos High School safe and secure for students and staff.

I understand these incidents are disturbing and of grave concern to our community, especially parents/guardians. Our District staff and the Board of Education are committed to providing additional resources (e.g. personnel, facilities, training, etc.) to ensure the safety of students and staff. I will keep the community informed as the investigations into these incidents progress. Our schools have a history of being safe places for our students to learn and grow.

I am confident that the district staff is doing what it takes to continue keeping our schools safe."

