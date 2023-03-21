In-N-Out Burger serving up free hot cocoa on rainy days
LOS ANGELES - Not only does In-N-Out Burger offer the second "healthiest" fast-food cheeseburger in America, but the eatery also serves up something special for its patrons on rainy days.
At eligible In-N-Out locations, kids aged 12 and under and eligible adults can have the chocolaty treat for free.
So, how does an adult become eligible? The company says a child must be with you at the time of service.
, In-N-Out’s hot chocolate is priced at under $2 per cup. However, it’s worth noting there is a surcharge for extra marshmallows.
The Southern California favorite makes its hot cocoa by using a chocolate powdery mix from Ghirardelli topped with hot water.
The hamburger joint added hot cocoa to its menu in 2018.